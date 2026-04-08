AppLovin announces leadership succession plans and appoints new independent chairperson

CEO Adam Foroughi will remain in his role while continuing to serve on the board.

The company is promoting senior leaders from within as part of its succession strategy.

The leadership changes reflect a focus on continuity during the company’s next growth phase.

AppLovin has revealed a series of leadership succession plans across its executive team alongside the appointment of Craig Billings as independent chairperson of the company’s board of directors.

Chief executive officer Adam Foroughi will remain in his current role and continue as a member of the board.

The changes include a transition in the chief technology officer role, with current CTO Basil Shikin moving into a new position as a distinguished engineer, effective July 1st 2026.

Giovanni “Gio” Ge, currently chief product and engineering officer, will step into the CTO role as part of the company’s internal succession strategy. He previously led the development of AppLovin’s Axon 2.0 platform and oversees the company’s engineering and product teams.

Legal leadership will also shift later in the year, with chief administrative and legal officer Victoria “Tory” Valenzuela set to retire on August 1st, 2026.

Following her departure, deputy general counsel Corina Cacovean will assume the role of chief legal officer. Valenzuela is expected to be nominated for election to the board at the company’s 2026 annual meeting.

Next phase

The company said the appointments are part of its focus on leadership continuity and internal talent development as it prepares for its next phase of growth.

“The AppLovin Board is comprised of capable directors and I’m pleased to step into the chairperson role,” said Billings.

“Since first meeting Adam in 2013, as a customer of the Company, I’ve seen firsthand how AppLovin helps companies grow. I am confident Adam and the leadership team will continue to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Foroughi also commented: “Craig has been a thoughtful and engaged leader since joining the board. I was pleased to recommend he become the Chairperson, allowing me to fully focus on strategic execution.”