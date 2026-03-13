Study shows 77% of mobile gamers spend $100 or more per month on online purchases

70% of mobile gamers report playing every day, making it a high-frequency channel for advertisers.

Nearly 40% of players purchased a product within three months of seeing an in-game ad.

70% of surveyed mobile gamers say they make most household purchasing decisions.

Around 70% of mobile gamers play games every day, making gaming one of the most consistent digital touchpoints available to brands.

That's according to a new Mainstream Consumer Channel report by AppLovin, which showed that about 71% of mobile players shop online at least once a week, while 77% reported spending $100 or more per month on online purchases.

The research also suggests that in-game advertising is having a measurable effect on consumer behaviour. Nearly 40% of players said they purchased a product within three months of seeing an ad in a mobile game.

Among those buyers, 92% said they were satisfied with their purchase, and 86% reported that they intended to buy the product again.

Solid engagement

Moreover, ad sentiment within games also appears relatively positive compared to other digital environments. Around 71% of players said they view ads favourably while playing mobile games.

The study also found strong engagement among higher-income households, with a majority of households earning $200,000 or more reporting a very positive sentiment toward mobile gaming advertising.

The report, based on a survey of 2,500 mobile gamers in the United States, found that the audience closely mirrors the wider adult population across age, gender and income groups.

Importantly for advertisers, 70% of respondents said they make most household purchasing decisions and feel financially comfortable.

You can access the full report here.