AppsFlyer secures $400m credit line from Bank Leumi

The facility follows a June transaction that valued AppsFlyer at $2.7bn.

Google, Meta, Unity and Moloco participated in the June transaction as minority investors.

The company has over $500m in annual recurring revenue.

AppsFlyer has secured a $400 million credit line from Bank Leumi to provide the company with additional financing following a June transaction that valued it at $2.7 billion.

As reported by CalcalisTech, the credit facility comes on top of more than $1bn involved in the June transaction, which included investments from Google, Meta, Unity and adtech company Moloco.

The June deal primarily provided liquidity to some of AppsFlyer’s long-time investors, including General Atlantic, Magma, Pitango, Qumra, DTCP and Goldman Sachs, allowing them to sell part of their holdings.

The new credit line will give AppsFlyer additional financial flexibility and allow it to support its ongoing operations without raising additional equity that could dilute existing shareholders.

Financial flexibility

AppsFlyer CEO and co-founder Oren Kaniel said the company’s structure is designed to preserve its independence, with Google, Meta, Unity and Moloco holding minority stakes without control or exclusivity.

“The current deal was inspired by how other technology ecosystems have evolved,” said AppsFlyer CEO and co-founder Oren Kaniel. “Those ecosystems succeeded because companies were able to compete independently while relying on neutral and trusted infrastructure.

“This foundation enabled new waves of growth and innovation while allowing participants to compete based on their own merits and capabilities.”

Founded in 2011 by Kaniel and Reshef Mann, AppsFlyer provides technology to measure mobile and digital marketing campaigns, track user acquisition, and analyse advertising performance.