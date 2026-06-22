AppsFlyer secures over $1bn investment from Moloco, Google, Meta and Unity

AppsFlyer aims to develop its AI-powered ad measurement and cross-platform attribution services.

Company stresses its commitment to measurement remaining independent and neutral.

The financing round values the company at $2.7bn.

Ad measurement platform AppsFlyer has secured more than $1 billion in investment from Moloco, Google, Meta and Unity.

The company said it plans to use the funds for AI-powered ad measurement, cross-platform attribution and build support for autonomous marketing and agentic workflows.

Each investment is said to represent a minority, non-controlling interest. AppsFlyer added that investors will not be entitled to preferential treatment in relation to the company’s APIs, measurement signals, attribution logic or commercial terms.

Despite the backing, AppsFlyer claimed investors would continue working with their current measurement providers, as well as AppsFlyer. It also stressed its ongoing commitment to measurement remaining "independent and neutral".

While the firm did not disclose the investment figure, Axios and Calcalistech both reported the funding round at $1bn. The financing round values the company at $2.7bn.

"Independent, neutral"

“This deal was inspired by the way other technologies have evolved,” said AppsFlyer CEO and co-founder Oren Kaniel.

“They were successful because companies could compete independently while relying on trusted neutral infrastructure. That kind of foundation unlocked new waves of growth and innovation while enabling participants to continue competing on their own merits.

“Measurement is at the same moment. As AI takes over more of how advertising is bought and optimised, the entire digital advertisement industry benefits from signals that are independent, neutral and not shaped by any one interested market participant. This investment is a commitment to that principle.”

Unity chief AI officer and Unity Grow senior VP of product and technology commented: “Positioned at the intersection of developers, advertisers, and players, we see first-hand how much trust depends on neutral, independent measurement.

“AppsFlyer is a trusted partner across the evolving digital advertising ecosystem, and we’re proud to support infrastructure that strengthens transparency and trust across the industry.”