ARM unveils AI-native mobile platform for agentic AI and graphics

ARM said the GPU delivers up to 4x higher neural graphics performance per watt.

ARM C2-Ultra delivers up to 1.7x higher AI performance than C1-Ultra.

CSS for Mobile 2 combines agentic AI and AI-native graphics in one mobile compute platform.

Semiconductor company ARM has revealed CSS for Mobile 2, a new compute platform designed to support agentic AI and AI-native graphics on mobile devices.

The platform combines the new ARM Mali G2-Ultra NX GPU with the ARM C2 CPU cluster featuring SME2, enhanced system IP, physical implementations and a software ecosystem.

ARM said the platform is designed to help silicon partners develop differentiated mobile products while giving developers a common foundation for deploying AI workloads.

AI-native graphics

The Mali G2-Ultra NX is ARM's first Mali GPU with dedicated neural accelerators, combining neural and traditional graphics processing in the same pipeline.

It also introduces a new execution engine and Ray Tracing Unit for increasingly complex mobile graphics workloads.

Together with ARM Neural Technology, the company claims the GPU delivers up to 4x higher performance per watt for neural graphics while offering up to 14% higher performance on existing game content compared with the previous generation.

The firm also said its Neural Technology is already being integrated into game development workflows, with NetEase’s Where Winds Meet planning to bring its NSS-enabled version to players this year.

ARM is also providing software support through ARM KleidiAI, the ARM Neural Graphics Development Kit and its new AI Portal for accessing optimised models, code and tools.

Image credit: ARM