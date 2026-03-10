Sumo Digital partners with Arm to explore AI-powered "PC-class" graphics for mobile games 

The technology aims to unlock higher fidelity graphics and more immersive gameplay on mobile devices.

Sumo Digital is testing Arm’s neural technology inside a production-quality game environment.

The collaboration offers developers an early look at how AI-driven graphics could reshape mobile gaming.

Sumo Digital is collaborating with chip designer Arm to explore how neural technology could enable "PC-class" gaming experiences on mobile devices.

The partnership focuses on evaluating Arm’s new neural technology, which introduces dedicated AI-powered neural accelerators within Arm GPUs.

First announced in August 2025 and expected to ship in Arm GPUs this year, the tech is designed to support advanced graphics techniques that could bring higher-fidelity visuals to mobile games.

Sumo Digital is acting as an early adopter, testing the capabilities of the technology to understand how developers might integrate AI-driven graphics features into mobile titles.

Graphical ehancements

Sumo Digital said it will discuss its experience experimenting with the technology during Arm’s developer summit at GDC 2026 in San Francisco.

“We’re excited to be working with Arm on a technical implementation of this boundary-pushing new technology,” said Sumo Digital CEO Gary Dunn. “Arm neural technology will represent a paradigm shift for what’s possible with video games on mobile.

“We’re working with Arm on a project that demonstrates the capabilities of the technology and look forward to sharing some demos at GDC this week.”

Arm EVP of Edge AI business unit Chris Bergey commented: “Bringing desktop-quality graphics to mobile has been one of the industry’s toughest challenges. Arm neural technology will unlock game-changing, immersive experiences for players.

“With Sumo Digital, we’re doing important work to ease the on-ramp for developers so they can push visual quality even further on mobile.”