"True innovation can only come from a group with different perspectives and experiences"

The recipients of Pocket Gamer Connects’ Aurora Awards UK share their industry views.

Sumo Digital’s Catherine Bygrave emphasises the critical role of inclusivity, driven by both men and women, in creating innovation and effectively navigating challenging market shifts.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, we highlighted the women and non-binary people shortlisted for the Aurora Awards UK - based on nominations received by the industry - live on stage, giving recognition and visibility to the leading names impacting the UK games industry.

Following the event, we caught up with some of them as part of our Aurora interview series to gain deeper insight into their work and visions. In this interview, we speak to Catherine Bygrave, the business development director at Sumo Digital.

PocketGamer.biz: How do you use your work role to promote inclusion for women and non-binary professionals?

Catherine Bygrave: Well, the good news is that the more senior you get, the more you are able to speak up. I don’t want women who are starting their careers to have to deal with some of the stuff I did and I make it my mission to point out when things could be improved.

“The point of a leader is to create an environment that unlocks potential and empowers individuals, not to try and create clones that do everything the way you do.” Catherine Bygrave

But it is also important to remember not to cut out or alienate your male colleagues since many gender biases negatively impact them as well. It isn’t a men vs other genders thing, nor is it about ‘taking’ anything away from our male colleagues - it is about creating a safe and inclusive space for us all.

What inspired you to pursue a career in games?

Who doesn’t love games?! But also, this industry is fast-paced, and that is really exciting. It doesn’t let you get bored or complacent.

I did a law degree and realised that while I enjoyed the degree, the bits I liked were actually more on the business side than the legal side, so I started working at a toy company. Then, as luck would have it, Activision was due to launch Skylanders and was actively looking for people with toy experience – I lucked out and managed to get a foothold in the industry. The rest is history!

What leadership principles have most shaped your career in games?

I am a big fan of EQ (emotional intelligence) leadership. If you understand someone’s motives, what interests them and what is important to them, then you can support them to be the best version of themselves.

The point of a leader is to create an environment that unlocks potential and empowers individuals, not to try and create clones that do everything the way you do. True innovation can only come from a group with different perspectives and experiences.

What systemic barriers still exist for women in games, and how can they be addressed?

I do want to say that things have improved hugely over my career, and that is, of course, thanks to the incredible women who have paved the way. But I also believe that the increase of male allies has been a huge boost. My male colleagues are far more aware of microaggressions than they used to be and much more willing to call them out.

“We need to make sure women (and other underrepresented groups) have a seat at the table and are involved in senior decision-making.” Catherine Bygrave

Having a male colleague highlight when you have been spoken over, or your idea has been repeated, or that you haven’t been given credit for something, makes a huge difference because you are not having to pick your battles as much. It isn’t a ‘damsel in distress’ thing – it is an amplification of your opinions and ally-ship.

That said, a lot of subconscious bias is still pervasive, and there is, understandably, discomfort in confronting that. I think we could all be better at recognising our own biases and actively working to ensure they do not impact our decision-making.

Right now, the industry is a really challenging place and it can be tempting to double down on what is familiar. While understandable, this actually has the opposite effect – like I said above, innovation needs different voices.

Now, more than ever, we need to make sure women (and other underrepresented groups) have a seat at the table and are involved in senior decision-making. That is the only way our industry will find a path through this transition.

What one piece of advice would you give to women entering the industry today?

Look after each other. Sadly, in the past, some have had the view that ‘there is only room for one and it will be me’ – this simply is not true. We need to support one another, lift each other up and make it easier for the next person who comes along.

Find more interviews with the shortlisted women and non-binary people in our Aurora series.