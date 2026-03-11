Around 70% of UK adults are gaming with increasing focus on social connections

About 20% of players say they plan to prioritise gaming over streaming TV and films

Nearly half of players feel part of a community around their favourite game or franchise.

More than half of Gen Z players say they have made real-life friends through gaming.

About 70% of UK adults now engage in some form of gaming, with more than half playing on a daily basis.

That's according to a new Ready Player Brand report from Dentsu, which showed that gaming is becoming one of the UK's primary social spaces as players shift time away from social media and streaming platforms.

The report also found that around 25% of UK players say they expect to spend less time on social media over the next five years in order to make more time for gaming, while 20% say they plan to prioritise gaming over streaming television and movies.

Moreover, the report indicated that gaming has become closely tied to personal identity. Among UK players, 52% say gaming forms a meaningful part of who they are. That figure rises to 60% among Millennials and 70% among Gen Z players.

Cultural shift

Community engagement is another key factor as nearly half of UK players, 49%, say they feel part of a community around their favourite game or franchise.

Among Gen Z, that figure rises to almost three-quarters, with more than half saying they have made real-life friends through gaming.

“Gaming is more than entertainment; for many, it is a place for community and friendship," said Dentsu managing director Flora Kong. “Our data shows that players are spending less time on social media and streaming, and more time gaming.

“This marks a cultural shift, and we expect this attention divide to grow in the next few years, as genuine connection trumps curated social media glitz for many.”

You can access the full report here.