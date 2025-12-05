Asia and MENA games revenue set to hit $88.97bn in 2025

China, Japan and Korea to deliver 89.1% of 2029 regional revenue.

India, MENA and China forecast the strongest ARPU gains through 2029.

India to exceed $1.5 billion in player spend by 2028.

Switch 2 rollout and subscriptions fuel console spending surge.

Asia and MENA’s games market is projected to reach $88.97 billion in revenue by 2025, marking a 2.7% increase.

That's according to a new report from Niko Partners, which showed that the number of gamers will reach 1.7bn, also increasing by 2.7%.

China, Japan and Korea remain the region’s most mature markets and are projected to generate $88.8bn in player spending by 2029, or 89.1% of Asia and MENA revenue.

The report also found that India, MENA and Southeast Asia are set to be the fastest growing regions for both revenue and players through 2029, with India, MENA and China leading ARPU gains.

From 2024 to 2029, projected revenue CAGR stands at 12.9% for India, 6.4% for MENA and 3.5% for Southeast Asia.

Market shifts

India is the fastest growing market in Asia and MENA, expected to surpass $1.5bn in player spending by 2028 and grow from 500 million gamers this year to 700m by 2029.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia and Vietnam will lead revenue growth, while Indonesia and Thailand face slower expansion due to socio-economic pressures.

Although console accounts for just 6.3% of 2025 revenue, it is expected to be the fastest-growing segment through 2029, driven by Nintendo’s Switch 2 rollout and rising spend on F2P and subscription games.

You can access the full report here.