Marvelous CEO Haruki Nakayama resigns due to poor health

Japanese developer Marvelous has revealed that its CEO Haruki Nakayama has had to step down from the role due to poor health.

The news was made public this past Monday, with the company stating that Nakayama has retired after suffering from an illness for a few years and is now taking the time to recuperate.

Nakayama has held the CEO position since April 2013 while simultaneously taking up the role of president and chairman.

New president

Marvelous vice-chairman Shuichi Motoda has been confirmed as the new CEO, with the change of presidency voted upon at the 22nd annual meeting of shareholders due to take place on June 18th, 2019.

Motoda previously acted as CEO for AQ Interactive and before then had a spell at Capcom as its managing director and head of domestic.

The leadership shakeup comes after former Konami business director for Northern Europe and emerging markets Marc Melton was named the new general manager for Marvelous Europe.