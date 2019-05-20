Job News

Marvelous CEO Haruki Nakayama resigns due to poor health

Marvelous CEO Haruki Nakayama resigns due to poor health
By , Staff Writer

Japanese developer Marvelous has revealed that its CEO Haruki Nakayama has had to step down from the role due to poor health.

The news was made public this past Monday, with the company stating that Nakayama has retired after suffering from an illness for a few years and is now taking the time to recuperate.

Nakayama has held the CEO position since April 2013 while simultaneously taking up the role of president and chairman.

New president

Marvelous vice-chairman Shuichi Motoda has been confirmed as the new CEO, with the change of presidency voted upon at the 22nd annual meeting of shareholders due to take place on June 18th, 2019.

Motoda previously acted as CEO for AQ Interactive and before then had a spell at Capcom as its managing director and head of domestic.

The leadership shakeup comes after former Konami business director for Northern Europe and emerging markets Marc Melton was named the new general manager for Marvelous Europe.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Job News Apr 3rd, 2019

Ex-Konami head of emerging markets named Marvelous Europe GM as Harry Holmwood exits

Job News Mar 28th, 2019

Update: EA's latest layoffs include the closure of its offices in Japan and Russia

Job News Mar 1st, 2019

Nintendo stats and salary revealed for Japan employees

Job News Nov 21st, 2018

Animoca Brands brings in former Mozilla exec to head up strategic partnerships

News Feb 2nd, 2018

Sony CEO Kaz Hirai stepping down after six years as head of the company

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies