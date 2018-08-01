News

MapleStory M racks up three million in one week after global launch and is a US top 100 grosser

By , Senior Editor

Nexon's Maplestory M has surpassed more than three million downloads during the first week of its global launch.

According to App Annie figures, the title has reached the App Store top 10 grossing spots in 12 countries to date. This includes Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Croatia and Taiwan.

It’s reached the top 100 grossing games rankings in 29 countries, including the US, Canada, Netherlands and Belgium.

Celebratory event

Nexon plans to celebrate the three million downloads milestone through a special in-game giveaway event that kicked off on July 31st and will run through to midnight on August 10th.

MapleStory M was originally launched in South Korea back in October 2016 and remains a top 10/30 App Store grosser in the country.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

