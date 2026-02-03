Nexon to refund MapleStory Idle RPG players following pricing error 

The issue was discovered on January 25th, 2026, after players raised concerns about item performance.

Management said the correction was not properly disclosed to players at the time.

Accounts that receive cash refunds will be restricted to prevent abuse of the compensation programme.

Nexon has issued an investor update outlining the financial and operational fallout from a coding error in MapleStory: Idle RPG.

The South Korean developer discovered on January 25th 2026, that a coding issue had misapplied probability/statistical values for certain paid items.

Management later acknowledged that the issue had not been properly disclosed to players after it was corrected. Following player complaints about item performance, Nexon acknowledged the error and announced disciplinary action and internal process reforms.

The company also moved to restore player trust by offering worldwide compensation or full refunds for all in-game purchases made from November 6, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Players who opt for cash refunds will have their accounts restricted from further participation to prevent abuse.

Strong debut

The free-to-play mobile title launched globally on November 6th, 2025 and quickly became a top-grossing game in markets including Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, while also charting strongly in North America.

Nexon said it is still reviewing the financial impact of the refunds on its consolidated results.

While the impact is expected to be greater in FY2025 than FY2026, the company stated that it does not currently plan to revise its full-year 2025 outlook under Tokyo Stock Exchange disclosure standards.