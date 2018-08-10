Pokemon Quest captures $8 million in revenue from mobile after one month

Japanese games developer Game Freak’s Pokemon Quest has brought in $8 million in revenue from mobile alone.

According to Sensor Tower, the RPG took just over a month to do reach the figure after launching on June 30th.

The largest portion of revenue came from the game's home country Japan, which amounted to 34 per cent. Following closely behind was the US at 24 per cent and South Korea at 12 per cent.

Concerning platform, the iOS App Store proved more kind and stumped up 66 per cent of revenue as opposed to Google Play’s 44 per cent.

Building blocks

Spending, however, has slowed down since Pokemon Quests first week on the app stores as players await more content. Daily gross revenue is currently sitting at around $30,000 across both platforms.

By comparison, the RPG’s greatest haul post-launch saw it take in more than $580,000 in one day.

Downloads meanwhile are said to be nearing eight million across the iOS App Store and Google Play.