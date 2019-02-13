News

Nintendo reveals Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo reveals Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch
By , Senior Editor

Nintendo has revealed Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.

The title is a sequel to the Wii U title that lets players build their own Mario levels, as well as play creations from other users around the world.

Key release

The title is set for release in June 2019. The game will help fill up Nintendo’s calendar this year, which was looking pretty sparse for big first-party content.

Few details were revealed about the game during the Nintendo Direct announcement. Our sister-site Pocket Gamer speculates Super Mario Maker 2 could have multiplayer, given Luigi is pictured on the cover art.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Feb 12th, 2018

Nintendo talks "critical" second year for its Switch and looking beyond a six-year lifecycle

News Nov 2nd, 2017

Super Mario Odyssey sells two million units in its first three days of release

News Jun 13th, 2017

Nintendo teases new Pokemon RPG, Metroid Prime 4, Yoshi and Kirby for Switch

News Jun 12th, 2017

Ubisoft teams up with Nintendo for Mario Rabbids crossover on Switch

News Feb 13th, 2019

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake set for Nintendo Switch 2019 release

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies