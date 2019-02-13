Nintendo reveals Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has revealed Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.
The title is a sequel to the Wii U title that lets players build their own Mario levels, as well as play creations from other users around the world.
Key release
The title is set for release in June 2019. The game will help fill up Nintendo’s calendar this year, which was looking pretty sparse for big first-party content.
Few details were revealed about the game during the Nintendo Direct announcement. Our sister-site Pocket Gamer speculates Super Mario Maker 2 could have multiplayer, given Luigi is pictured on the cover art.
