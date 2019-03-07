Nintendo steps into the world of VR with new Labo kit for Switch

Nintendo has revealed a new Labo kit that utilises virtual reality by pairing the product with your Switch.

‘Nintendo Labo: VR Kit’ will be available in two versions, with the full set costing $80. This will include six Toy-Con products: VR goggles, blaster, camera, bird, wind pedal and elephant.

The starter set on the other hand will be priced at $40 and will feature only the VR goggles and blaster. Owners can then upgrade to the full collection of Toy Cons by purchasing two further expansion sets.

It should be noted that Nintendo Switch users won’t be playing games like Super Mario Odyssey with the headset. The description mentions that users will instead have other experiences such as fending off an alien invasion or visiting a colourful ocean.

Both Nintendo Labo VR kits will be launched worldwide on April 12th, 2019.

Rumours circling

Rumours of Nintendo jumping into the VR market have been circling for the past few months with insiders previously predicting a release sometime in the first half of 2019.

Last October at Seattle’s Geekwire Summit, ex-Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils- Aime commented on the idea of the company getting into the VR market saying: “It’s tech that we’re looking at, but in the end it has to be fun.”