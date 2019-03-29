News

Animoca Brands invests $2 million in creative networking platform Talenthouse

March 29th, 2019 investment Animoca Brands
Talenthouse 		$2m
Mobile publisher Animoca Brands has partnered with and invested $2 million in global art networking platform Talenthouse.

The joint venture has been formed to provide Talenthouse access to the games and media clients that Animoca holds - including iClick - as well as create further opportunities in Asian markets.

The investment amount of $2 million is equal to 448,413 shares of Talenthouse.

Created in 2009, Talenthouse’s platform has a community of over four million creators and a reach of over 600 million consumers, with clients such as Disney, Google and Amazon.

Incredibly excited

"We're incredibly excited about the possibilities we will unleash by forming a partnership and joint venture with Talenthouse,” said Animoca Brands chairman and co-founder Yat Siu.

“Combined with iClick's over 780 million consumers in China, Animoca Brands and its joint venture will enjoy a potential reach of over a billion consumers, giving us powerful opportunities to market our games, blockchain products and NFTs, and provide gaming and marketing services.”

Talenthouse CEO Roman Scharf added: “We absolutely recognise the wealth of untapped creative talent and the need for marketers to engage audiences with compelling, authentic creative work across multiple channels. We’re thrilled about this strategic partnership with Animoca Brands. Together we will create extraordinary opportunities for creators and brands alike.”

Recently Animoca Brands teamed with Formula 1 on blockchain game F1 Delta Time.

Animoca Brands will be at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th and 18th.


