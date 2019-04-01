News

India police lift PUBG Mobile ban in Ahmedabad

India police lift PUBG Mobile ban in Ahmedabad
By , Staff Writer

Indian police in the city of Ahmedabad have lifted its local ban on PUBG Mobile.

The battle royale hit was banned in several Indian cities last month amid concerns the game promoted violence, as well as the assumption that it was distracting schoolkids during exam season.

Now, less than a month and a little over 20 reported arrests later, Indian outlet Business Today claims that Ahmedabad has lifted the ban. The block was only intended to run until March 30th and officials have seen no reason to renew.

Last ban standing

While nobody will face jail time over playing PUBG Mobile going forwards, the game remains restricted for under-13s through a digital lock system.

"As the exam session is over and the direct trigger to initiating the action is not valid any more, we will not renew the proclamation,” said police commissioner of Ahmedabad A K Singh. “We have also taken public reaction into account.

"However, we are still concerned about the matter, as we are coming across extreme use of the game. We have decided to take more aggressive affirmative action. Maybe we will initiate a discussion and helpline services to provoke various resources in the civil society."


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Mar 27th, 2019

PUBG Mobile celebrates its first anniversary with a $2.5 million live event

News Mar 26th, 2019

PUBG Corp and NetEase settle the battle royale cloning dispute

News Dec 3rd, 2018

PUBG Mobile revenue grows 166 per cent to surpass Fortnite for the first time

3 News Oct 17th, 2018

PUBG Mobile has scored over 100m downloads on Google Play

News Sep 26th, 2018

PUBG Mobile’s first Star Challenge Champions series launches with a $600,000 prize pool

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies