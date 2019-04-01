India police lift PUBG Mobile ban in Ahmedabad

Indian police in the city of Ahmedabad have lifted its local ban on PUBG Mobile.

The battle royale hit was banned in several Indian cities last month amid concerns the game promoted violence, as well as the assumption that it was distracting schoolkids during exam season.

Now, less than a month and a little over 20 reported arrests later, Indian outlet Business Today claims that Ahmedabad has lifted the ban. The block was only intended to run until March 30th and officials have seen no reason to renew.

Last ban standing

While nobody will face jail time over playing PUBG Mobile going forwards, the game remains restricted for under-13s through a digital lock system.

"As the exam session is over and the direct trigger to initiating the action is not valid any more, we will not renew the proclamation,” said police commissioner of Ahmedabad A K Singh. “We have also taken public reaction into account.

"However, we are still concerned about the matter, as we are coming across extreme use of the game. We have decided to take more aggressive affirmative action. Maybe we will initiate a discussion and helpline services to provoke various resources in the civil society."