News

Mobile accounts for nearly a third of Black Desert franchise's $1 billion sales

Mobile accounts for nearly a third of Black Desert franchise's $1 billion sales
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

South Korean games firm Pearl Abyss has revealed that its Black Desert MMO franchise has hit the $1bn gross sales milestone.

The series started life just four years ago in 2015, so it's been quick to hit the billion-dollar point. CEO Robin Jung says that 30 per cent of this revenue has come from mobile platforms.

"We're proud of what this achievement represents - the hard work and dedication from our teams over the past four years and the support from a community of fans around the world," he said.

"With over 30 per cent of gross sales for Black Desert stemming from mobile platforms, which saw an initial release in Asia in the past year, we're confident that sales are accelerating. Pearl Abyss is optimistic for the future of Black Desert and we look forward to launching Black Desert Mobile globally by the end of the year."

This story was first published on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

Special Report Oct 19th, 2018

Region Focus: The opportunities and challenges facing South Korea’s lucrative games industry

News Sep 6th, 2018

South Korean publisher Pearl Abyss acquires Eve Online studio CCP for $425 million

Feature Apr 3rd, 2019

20 mobile games that have made more than $1 billion

News Mar 28th, 2019

Perfect World’s $100 million launch month dethrones Honor of Kings

News Mar 15th, 2019

Honor of Kings has made $4.5 billion since launching in October 2015

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies