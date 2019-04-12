News

PUBG banned in Nepal over addiction concerns in young children

By , Staff Writer

PUBG has been banned in Nepal over concerns of its addictive nature with children and teenagers.

The country’s federal investigation agency has requested that Nepal’s Telecommunications Authority blocks PUBG via mobile providers, internet service providers and network services. As of April 11th, 2019, the ban went into immediate effect and anyone caught playing the title will face arrest.

This is the second major ban to occur for the battle royale shooter after the game was temporarily prohibited across several Indian cities in March 2019.

No incidents linked

“We have ordered the ban on PUBG because it is addictive to children and teenagers,” said NTA deputy director Sandip Adhikari when speaking to Reuters.

Adihikari stated that while there have been no reports of any incidents linked to PUBG directly, concerns from parents on how the game is distracting children from these studies or normal work routine have been vocalised.

PUBG may not be available in Nepal but the game is still doing well in the US, where the title recently claimed the top grossing spot on Google Play.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

