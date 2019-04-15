Kabam partners with NetEase for Marvel Contest of Champions China launch, and Black Desert picks up $1 billion

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.

Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.

To give you a deeper insight into this key region, each week we’re rounding up all the news from PocketGamer.biz and around the web. Don't forget to keep up with the news throughout the week on the Asia section of our site.

Got any news leads about the Asia market you'd like to share? Email PocketGamer.biz senior editor Craig Chapple at craig.chapple@steelmedia.co.uk.

You can gain more insights into the Asia markets on the East Meets West track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, which takes place on May 13th to 14th. PGC will be heading to Hong Kong on July 17th to 18th.

Kabam and NetEase partner for Chinese Android launch of Marvel Contest of Champions



Marvel Contest of Champions has long been a hugely successful mobile game for Kabam - a key reason why Netmarble bought the Vancouver studio that made it. Now Kabam has signed a publishing partnership with NetEase to unleash the title in the world's most lucrative market: China.

Mobile accounts for nearly a third of Black Desert franchise's $1 billion sales

The Black Desert franchise has made some serious cash for South Korean publisher Pearl Abyss, more than $1 billion in fact. The mobile release has accounted for 30 per cent of that.

Animoca Brands picks up majority stake in CCG developer Skytree for $606k

Animoca Brands can't help buying up companies of late. This time it's bought a 75 per cent stake in Hong Kong-based collectible card games developer Skytree, which looks set to get to work on IP including F1, Major League Baseball, Bundesliga and the Bayern Munich football team.

Animoca Brands hires former Sony managing director Michael Ephraim as head of partnerships

Not just buying up and investing in various companies across the development, AI and blockchain sectors (not forgetting new licensing deals), Animoca Brands has snapped up ex-Sony MD and VP Michael Ephraim as its head of partnerships for Australia and New Zealand.

Games2win partners with Sony Pictures to launch mobile games based off iconic Indian show CID

Indian developer Games2win has snagged the rights to make a mobile game of Sony Pictures' popular TV show CID. The title has picked up 500,000 downloads to date.

PUBG banned in Nepal over addiction concerns in young children

Following in the footsteps of temporary bans in some Indian cities.PUBG has now been banned in Nepal over concerns of addiction in children and teenagers.

Weekly global mobile games charts: Tencent continues its dominance as China’s top grosser but Perfect World drops to second

For the week of March 25th, Tencent's Honor of Kings reclaimed top spot, a position it recently lost to another Tencent game, Perfect World.

Around the web

Niko Partners: Majority of gamers in Southeast Asia engage with esports

A new report from Niko Partners claims that 60 per cent of gamers in Southeast Asia are "strongly drawn to esports".

Tencent's WeGame X is now available internationally

Chinese publishing giant Tencent has its own PC storefront called WeGame to rival that of Steam, which it has now begun rolling out internationally.

NetEase investment is bringing indies East

NetEase general manager of strategic investment and partnership Simon Zhu discusses the Chinese publisher's latest investments and acquisitions and what they mean for the firm.

Tencent hits 9-month high after new game approval

Following the end of last year's games licensing freeze in China, while approvals are still catching up, Tencent's overall business is recovering its share price.