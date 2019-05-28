News

World Health Organisation officially recognises “Gaming Disorder” as illness

World Health Organisation officially recognises “Gaming Disorder” as illness
By , Staff Writer

Gaming addiction has been officially recognised as an illness by the World Health Organisation.

The WHO has implemented a revision to the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11), that includes ‘Gaming Disorder’ after the 194 members voted unanimously at the 72nd World Health Assembly on May 25th, 2019.

Though the illness was passed, heavy opposition was shown by the global video games trade bodies such as the ESA, UKIE and ISFE. The establishments stated that further research was needed before the motion should have been passed, with the parties believing the cause could be connected to unrelated mental health issues.

Speaking prior to the classification, ESA president Stanley Pierre-Louis claimed the classification was too blunt a tool and risked misdiagnosing patients with more serious underlying conditions driving their addiction.

The new entry takes effect from January 1st, 2022 after numerous years of debate surrounding the topic.

Impaired control

Under these new classifications, ‘Gaming Disorder’ has been defined: “as a pattern of gaming behaviour (“digital-gaming” or “video-gaming”) characterised by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.”

For the diagnosis to take place the pattern of behaviour must be evident for at least 12 months while also significantly impacting upon one’s personal life, education or career.

The official classification can be read in full here.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News May 20th, 2019

World Health Organisation set to judge whether "gaming disorder" will become a recognised illness this week

News May 15th, 2019

PUBG Mobile adds new gameplay management tool to help promote “healthy gaming”

News May 8th, 2019

South Korea economy could lose over $9 billion once the WHO names gaming addiction a disease

News May 1st, 2019

Sea Hero Quest is a mobile VR game that can identify a player’s risk of Alzheimer’s

Job News Mar 7th, 2019

Former Atari COO Todd Shallbetter goes medical with Level Ex

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies