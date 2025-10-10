New release roundup: My Om Nom, Disney Magic Match 3D, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Disney Magic Match 3D

Jam City has nabbed another licence, this time for Disney Magic Match 3D, a new match 3D title.

Players are tasked with completing puzzles and restoring order to an enchanted Book of Magic, match items from Cinderella's glass slipper to Disney Park classics like the turkey leg.

Sorry! World

We've had Monopoly Go, so brace yourselves for a swathe of more board game adaptations on mobile. Enter Sorry! World from Gameberry Labs, developed in collaboration with Hasbro, that adapts the game for smart devices and boils it down to six to seven minute matches.

Monster Walk

At the intersection between physical health and mental wellbeing, Talofa Games’ Monster Walk has launched in the US and EU to get players exercising.

Unlike location-based behemoth Pokémon Go, Monster Walk has opted for a pedometer approach to exercise, allowing players to generate steps during the day and spend them at their convenience, wherever that may be.

"To move up one square might take 10 steps, or it might take 30 to traverse a rock. So there’s a notion of physical distance to virtual distance that we haven’t seen in any other game," CEO Jenny Xu told us in an interview.

My Om Nom

Zeptolab’s Cut the Rope IP is broadening with virtual pet game My Om Nom.

Developed by Peaksel Games and available on Android, the title gives players the chance to dress, feed, and bathe Om Nom, who can then star in photoshoots. And, of course, there’s still plenty of rope-cutting for main series fans.

While My Om Nom shares a name with a 2014 mobile title in the series, this latest entry is actually a brand-new game.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

A Plus Japan’s anime-style action RPG Blue Protocol: Star Resonance sends one highly customisable hero into the city of Asterleeds.

From there, players can build their avatar in one of eight classes, unlock the latest fashion accessories in the gacha, and set out on their quest to save the world.

Kingdom Rush Battles

Ironhide’s Kingdom Rush Battles is the latest PvP entry in the popular tower defence franchise.

After launching in Canada, Uruguay, Indonesia and the Philippines this summer, real-time duels have now rolled out on the global stage with 19 towers and 12 legendary heroes within.

Preserve

Free-to-start with a one-time purchase for the full game, Plug In Digital’s Preserve gives lovers of all things flora the chance to grow forests, savannahs, and recalibrate food chains.

Players can have their say in how a range of biomes evolve, all to nature’s soothing soundtrack.