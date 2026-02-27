New release roundup: Subway Surfers City, Netflix Playground, SMiniz, Reigns: The Witcher, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Subway Surfers City

There's a new entry in the Subway Surfers franchise: Subway Surfers City. The follow-up to the classic endless runner comes 14 years after the original was released. The title comes with new gameplay mechanics, modes, environments and a fresh artstyle.

Check out our interview with Sybo on the game's development right here.

Netflix Playground

Netflix has soft-launched a new kids-focused gaming hub called Netflix Playground. Available in the Philippines, the app is designed for preschool and kindergarten-age children and brings together a collection of toddler-friendly minigames and activities based on well-known characters. IPs on board already include Peppa Pig, Sesame Street and several Dr Seuss.

Reigns: The Witcher

Geralt’s latest journey begins in premium mobile game Reigns: The Witcher.

The title has launched on iOS and Android courtesy of Devolver Digital, Nerial and CD Projekt Red. Together, they’ve produced a dark fantasy take on the strategic swipe ‘em up game series, Reigns, complete with monster hunts, conspiracies, drunken ballads and witches.

Branching storylines are promised, too.

SMiniz

Collecting K-pop stars is the name of the game in SMiniz, Metabora and Kakao Games’ colourful match-3 title packed with K-pop artists.

Stars from SM Entertainment’s catalogue take a chibi twist here, available to collect globally with language support spanning Korean, English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.

Sky Dragon: Guild Battles

Alpse has expanded monster RPG Sky Dragon: Guild Battles outside Japan with a global launch on Google Play and the App Store.

It brings 10v10 guild battles, co-op raids and other social features to that many more players, as well as challenging fights against monsters and an extensive list of character customisation options.

Abyssdia

NHN’s anime RPG Abyssdia tasks players with recalibrating unstable frequencies after the Abyss Fissure phenomenon has contaminated the world.

Real-time combat relies on players’ strategic pairings, bringing various Vanguards together to take down foes with unique weapon and skill combos. Between battles, the Let’s Eat Together feature focuses on bonding with those characters.

Cat Theme Park: Cute Tycoon

A park builder with a feline twist, Treeplla’s Cat Theme Park: Cute Tycoon sees players create Ferris wheels, rollercoasters, treat stalls and other attractions.

Meeting cats’ high standards while running a business may not be the easiest of tasks, but new themed zones and a virtual city of attractions may be worth the investment.

Shotgun King

Plug In Digital’s Shotgun King sends one chess piece out against the world, equipped with a gun to shoot down enemies from too many squares away.

That advantage is necessary in this 1v16 battle, where the white team closes in traditionally towards check against the lone king.

Games for Cats - Cat Fishing

Another cat game - but this time made for the cats themselves - comes in the form of Tizi Town’s Games for Cats - Cat Fishing.

Objectives are simple, with players’ pets tasked with swatting butterflies or catching creepy crawlies - just make sure they don’t scratch your screen.