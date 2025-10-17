New release roundup: Legend of Element, Maze Mice, Hirozz and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Legend of Element

From Legend of Mushroom maker Joy Nice Games, Legend of Element sends players out into the distant lands of the East, where three elements long called home.

Now, a storm has thrown off the balance of fire, water and lightning, sending this open world into chaos.

A clan of five fighters set out to turn the tide, mixing and matching between hundreds of skills to take down dragons, demons and more.

Maze Mice

Roguelike Maze Mice tasks players with collecting dots and avoiding cats on their way through a top-down maze. As the name implies, players take on the role of a mouse, standing little chance against a pack of felines - but with the tasty power of syrup and bombs, escape may be possible.

Ported to mobile three months after its Steam release, Maze Mice was developed by TrampolineTales with the same developer and composer as Luck be a Landlord.

People Flow

Rollic Games has launched another puzzler in People Flow, where colour matching and runway management combine.

The title tasks players with sending colourful characters towards corresponding holes, dotted along a range of tracks. Added challenge comes from achieving this in a time limit - and without clogging up the runway.

Color x Warriors: Merge War

Starboom Game’s cartoony strategy RPG Color x Warriors: Merge War sees players merge and evolve their heroes as they bring back the colour to a faded world.

Auto battles and idle mechanics help take the pressure off, allowing players to focus on collecting heroes and forming a strategic lineup that can defeat any boss in their path.

Hirozz

Pet simulator meets strategy game in Pletory’s Hirozz, named for its titular buddy who can eat, play, and compete with others to be the best virtual guy around.

Designed to be more hero than pet, the Hirozz can also unlock various powers and card-based skills, growing stronger in battle and learning from the player every day. They can even be dressed head to toe in the zaniest outfits, from tiger print to the most astral attire.

Farm Rush: Harvest Tycoon

Miniclip’s Farm Rush: Harvest Tycoon takes tycoonery to the extreme with fruit and veg to grow, livestock to nurture, dog companions to recruit, and bosses to take down.

Currently available in Canada, Mexico and Portugal, the title has multiple zones to unlock and an idle reward system keeping the farm’s revenue flowing in while AFK.

Parabellum: Siege of Legends

Parabellum: Siege of Legends pops players into the shoes of kingdom leaders, forging defences and repelling dangerous enemies.

Plug in Digital has placed an emphasis on story and strategy, with Parabellum actually giving players command over multiple leaders across various locations like highlands and frostlands. There are mills, shops and borders to build, and many units to recruit into your walls.

Ridepods

Ali Tanis is testing out unconventional controls with Ridepods, a game where players chase high scores on their motorbikes while tilting their heads.

Controlled through AirPods - and only available on iOS - the game relies on motion sensors to dodge around traffic and hit top speeds on the road.