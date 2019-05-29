News

Weekly global mobile games charts: Tencent claims top three positions for highest grossing in China

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from May 13th to 19th.

US charts

101 Digital’s Color Hole 3D made its presence known in its first week of release in the US, by taking top spot in both the App Store and Google Play for free downloads. Azur Interactive’s Stack Ball, which claimed first last week, dropped to fifth and third respectively.

Blocksbuster and Flick Pool Star from Voodoo were the only new entrants at second and ninth in the iOS charts.

Tencent’s PUBG Mobile shot back up to first position on Google Play for top grossing, while Epic’s Fortnite continued to summit the App Store.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

Replicating its success in the US, 101 Digital’s Color Hole 3D topped both the iOS and Android stores for free installs in Great Britain and Ireland.

Voodoo Flick Pool Star managed to better its US debut by grabbing second position on the App Store.

Coin Master from Moon Active continued its dominating run of topping both charts for top grossing in a week the saw little movement, with Tencent’s PUBG Mobile re-entering the iOS chart at sixth being the only real noteworthy exception.

China charts (iOS only)

Drift Race 3D from developer Joyfort held on to top spot in the free download charts in China.

Next to this, there were three new entries with NetEase’s BuildTopia, Chengdu Lanfei Huyu’s Travel and Oden and Tencent’s Eternal love ranking at second, third and fourth respectively.

In the paid charts, GGame Studio’s Dissimilated Land nudged Haina Games’ Cute Westward Journey into second place to take first.

Barely any movement surrounding the top-grossing games on iOS, as Tencent maintain the top three positions with Honor of Kings, Game for Peace and Perfect World.

