News

Drodo Studios soft-launches DOTA Auto Chess standalone version on mobile

Drodo Studios soft-launches DOTA Auto Chess standalone version on mobile
By , Staff Writer

The developer behind Steam hit DOTA Auto Chess, Drodo Studios, has soft-launched a new standalone version of the game on mobile.

The firm signed a deal with Chinese publisher Dragonest to bring the game to the platform back in March.

Auto Chess is available to download as an early access version on Android. While iOS users cannot install the title through the App Store, they can sign up for early access here.

The title is an eight-player turn-based strategy game. Much of the action is automated, with the player instead focused on tasks such as team composition and resource management.

Six million Steam players

The PC version of DOTA Auto Chess has proven immensely popular despite only being accessible through Steam Workshop, racking up more than six million players to date.

PC giant Valve last week revealed that it was making its own version of DOTA Auto Chess.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Mar 11th, 2019

Small Giant Games soft-launches Empires & Puzzles follow-up Puzzle Combat

News May 15th, 2019

Pokemon Rumble Rush revealed for iOS and Android

News May 13th, 2019

EA launches E3 Play app for iOS and Android

News Apr 23rd, 2019

Playrix soft-launches new match-three puzzler Wildscapes

News Apr 10th, 2019

Zynga soft-launches Game of Thrones Slots Casino on iOS

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies