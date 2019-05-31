Drodo Studios soft-launches DOTA Auto Chess standalone version on mobile

The developer behind Steam hit DOTA Auto Chess, Drodo Studios, has soft-launched a new standalone version of the game on mobile.
The firm signed a deal with Chinese publisher Dragonest to bring the game to the platform back in March.
Auto Chess is available to download as an early access version on Android. While iOS users cannot install the title through the App Store, they can sign up for early access here.
The title is an eight-player turn-based strategy game. Much of the action is automated, with the player instead focused on tasks such as team composition and resource management.
Six million Steam players
The PC version of DOTA Auto Chess has proven immensely popular despite only being accessible through Steam Workshop, racking up more than six million players to date.
PC giant Valve last week revealed that it was making its own version of DOTA Auto Chess.
