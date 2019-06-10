Weekly global mobile games charts: NetEase resurgent with four top 10 grossers on the Chinese App Store

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

US charts

Clash of Clans rose from fourth to first place on the App Store top grossing chart this week, as the previous week's leader Candy Crush Saga fell to second place. Surpcell's hit also re-entered the top 10 Google Play rankings in third place.

King's classic match-three meanwhile retook the top spot on Google Play, as it usurped Tencent's PUBG Mobile.

Over on the top free downloads charts, Voodoo's aquapark.io was the top new entry on iOS in second, just behind Tastypill's Bottle Flip 3D. Other new titles included Kwalee's Jetpack Jump in fifth and Monday Off's Gentle Spider in 10th.

On Android meanwhile, Habby's Archero entered the Android top 10 in tenth place.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

There were only two new entrants to the top 10 free download charts this week: Digital Things' Idle Theme Park in fourth on the App Store and Voodoo's Blocksbuster in ninth on Google Play.

There wasn't particularly much movement on the paid or grossing rankings, however. Warner Bros' Game of Thrones Conquest was the biggest mover, becoming the ninth top grosser on Android for the week. The title fell out of the App Store top 10, however.

China charts (iOS only)

What a difference a week makes. Following our story last week that NetEase's influence on the top 10 charts had been waning over the last few months - the Chinese publisher is now back with a vengeance.

It had four titles in the top 10 grossing chart this week, starring Onmyoji in fourth, Fantasy Westward Journey in fifth, Westward Journey eighth and Invincible in 10th.

Tencent meanwhile had five games, holding onto the top two positions with Honor of Kings and Game for Peace (the new PUBG Mobile). Hypergryph was the only other company in the top 10, as Arknights rose up to third.

