Hong Kong’s three-day Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum delves into esports, blockchain and mobile gaming

For the first time next month a three-day event called the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2019 (DELF) will take place in Hong Kong covering the esports, blockchain and mobile games sectors.

DELF is made up of three events that include the Main Forum on July 16th, and our very own Blockchain and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong conference on July 17th and 18th.

Each show will take place at the Cyberport venue.

Esports trends

The DELF Main Forum esports conference on July 16th will offer insights into the esports industry landscape, as well as market trends, opportunities and challenges in the sector.

Speakers are set to include WellPlay CEO Yuya Tanida, Korea Esports Association (KeSPA) secretary general Cheolhag Kim, PwC Hong Kong entertainment and media partner Cecilia Yau and Esports Insider MD Sam Cooke. More speakers will be announced soon.

As well as the conference tracks, Cyberport will officially launch its brand new esports node at DELF, giving attendees to watch its first live celebrity invitational game.

DELF Main Forum attendees will get 30 per cent off the price of Blockchain and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong. The discount registration link will be shown on the confirmation email issue to DELF Main Forum registrants.

Mobile and blockchain

Taking place on July 17th to 18th is our very own Blockchain and Pocket Gamer Connects conference.

Held in association with Animoca Brands, over 500 companies and 750 delegates from across the globe are set to attend the show, from students and indie developers to investors, big studios, publishers and global megabrands.

The speaker schedule is set to be filled with 120 speakers will deliver over 55 hours of content across 15 tracks.

PGC tracks include Live Ops Landscape, Monetizer, The Growth Track, Trade Trends, The Developer Toolkit, West Meets East, Esports & Key Opinion Leaders, Instant Games & Hyper-casual and our Superstar Sessions.

BGC meanwhile will play host to Blockchain Trends, Game Maker Sessions, Blockchain Basics, Fundraising, Blockchain Economies, Taking Blockchain Mainstream and Link to the Future.

Aside from the conference tracks, there are many other opportunities to network, including through the free matchmaking service, SpeedMatch, Investor Connector, the Global Connects Party and more.

Head to the Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong website for details.