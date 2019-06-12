News

Conference schedule revealed for Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

Conference schedule revealed for Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong
By , Editor

The first-ever Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong is just over a month away on July 17th to 18th.

The two-day B2B conference and expo for the global games industry features 120 expert speakers and 15 seminar tracks throughout both days. Topics include everything from the art of making games and extending their lifespan through live ops, to the business side of monetisation and securing funding.

We can now reveal the conference schedule is live, featuring the biggest brands and brightest lights of the blockchain and mobile games industry, including EA, Unity, Tencent, Animoca Brands, Blockchain Cuties, Mythical Games and Refereum. (This is a provisional schedule, with a full version soon.)

West meets East

There’s more than an incredible series of seminars at Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects next month.

The Hong Kong conference will offer an accessible meeting point for companies from West and East to come together to share information, discuss trends, network and do business. Opportunities include our free online meeting scheduler, as well as sessions pairing developers with publishers and investors.

Indie developers are a key focus at the event, with a vibrant expo space showcasing the very best talent, as well as a hotly contested round of our international series of competitions, the Very Big Indie Pitch.

Part of the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum, powered by Cyberport and co-organised by Animoca Brands, mid-term ticket prices for are now available for Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong. Save up to $150 and book your ticket now.


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News May 27th, 2019

EA, Unity, Soccer Manager, Huuuge Games and RiseAngle join the illustrious speaker lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

News Apr 24th, 2019

Tencent, NetEase, Giant Interactive and Super Evil Megacorp head first wave of speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019

News Jun 10th, 2019

Meet some of the games industry’s biggest names next month at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

News Jun 5th, 2019

18 reasons why you need to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong this July

News May 30th, 2019

Save up to $320 on Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies