Conference schedule revealed for Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

The first-ever Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong is just over a month away on July 17th to 18th.

The two-day B2B conference and expo for the global games industry features 120 expert speakers and 15 seminar tracks throughout both days. Topics include everything from the art of making games and extending their lifespan through live ops, to the business side of monetisation and securing funding.

We can now reveal the conference schedule is live, featuring the biggest brands and brightest lights of the blockchain and mobile games industry, including EA, Unity, Tencent, Animoca Brands, Blockchain Cuties, Mythical Games and Refereum. (This is a provisional schedule, with a full version soon.)

West meets East

There’s more than an incredible series of seminars at Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects next month.

The Hong Kong conference will offer an accessible meeting point for companies from West and East to come together to share information, discuss trends, network and do business. Opportunities include our free online meeting scheduler, as well as sessions pairing developers with publishers and investors.

Indie developers are a key focus at the event, with a vibrant expo space showcasing the very best talent, as well as a hotly contested round of our international series of competitions, the Very Big Indie Pitch.

Part of the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum, powered by Cyberport and co-organised by Animoca Brands, mid-term ticket prices for are now available for Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong. Save up to $150 and book your ticket now.