Casual RPG AFK Arena surpasses six million players as it climbs top grossing charts

Lilith Games’ casual multiplayer mobile RPG AFK Arena has surpassed 6.6 million players on iOS and Android.

The game is set in the realm of Esperia, in which players are tasked with collecting and training a team of heroes to save it. There are more than 48 characters to collect and six different factions in the game.

Instant hit

The title was only launched by Chinese developer Lilith two months ago in April 2019, but has quickly jumped up the charts.

According to App Annie data, it’s become a consistent top 50 games grosser on the US App Store. On Google Play meanwhile its a top 30 grossing game.

“We are so pleased with the great reception that AFK Arena has received in Western markets. Six million players is a big milestone for this game,” said Lilith Games head of publishing department Chris Zhang.

“We have plenty more content that will be rolled out through the end of the year, including new characters, game modes, maps and more, so stay tuned!”

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

