PUBG Mobile racks up 50 million daily active users outside of China

Hit battle royale game PUBG Mobile has racked up more than 50 million daily active users outside of China.

To date the title has also surpassed 400 million downloads. That’s up from the 30m DAUs and 200 million download milestone achieved just over six months ago. The game was first launched on mobile outside of China in March 2018,

Spreading peace

PUBG Mobile came in two editions in China: Army Attack and Exhilarating Battlefield. However, publisher Tencent was unable to get the greenlight to monetise the title during or after last year’s big game licensing freeze in the country.

To get around this, the publisher shut down its PUBG titles in China and launched a brand new title, Game for Peace. The title is effectively the same as PUBG Mobile but with a few changes, such as a lack of blood, to fit in with government regulations.

Combined revenue for PUBG Mobile and Game for Peace in May is said to have hit an estimated $146 million, according to Sensor Tower, making it the top grossing mobile title in the world last month.