News

PUBG Mobile racks up 50 million daily active users outside of China

PUBG Mobile racks up 50 million daily active users outside of China
By , Senior Editor

Hit battle royale game PUBG Mobile has racked up more than 50 million daily active users outside of China.

To date the title has also surpassed 400 million downloads. That’s up from the 30m DAUs and 200 million download milestone achieved just over six months ago. The game was first launched on mobile outside of China in March 2018,

Spreading peace

PUBG Mobile came in two editions in China: Army Attack and Exhilarating Battlefield. However, publisher Tencent was unable to get the greenlight to monetise the title during or after last year’s big game licensing freeze in the country.

To get around this, the publisher shut down its PUBG titles in China and launched a brand new title, Game for Peace. The title is effectively the same as PUBG Mobile but with a few changes, such as a lack of blood, to fit in with government regulations.

Combined revenue for PUBG Mobile and Game for Peace in May is said to have hit an estimated $146 million, according to Sensor Tower, making it the top grossing mobile title in the world last month.

Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News May 17th, 2018

PUBG Mobile amasses 10 million daily active users

3 News Oct 17th, 2018

PUBG Mobile has scored over 100m downloads on Google Play

The Charticle Mar 28th, 2018

PUBG Mobile versus Fortnite Mobile: Which is performing better?

News Mar 16th, 2018

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile journeys West with Canada soft launch

News Apr 24th, 2019

Nepal Supreme Court suspends PUBG ban

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies