Partnerships, publishing and knowing the market: Inside Trade Trends at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

With less than a month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong takes place on July 17th and 18th, we’re taking the opportunity to highlight the nine tracks on offer at the event (plus there's also seven tracks over on Blockchain Gamer Connects).

In the build-up, we will be looking at one specific track daily to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Today we’re looking at Trade Trends, which takes into account the latest facts, figures and insight to bring together the hottest industry trends from around the world. Expect takes on big data overviews, HTML5 opportunities, social casino dives, brand power usage, company culture and more.

July 17th

10:40 - Kicking the day off, we have ByteDance senior director of overseas business Tom Van Dam hosting a session on the games from both the company and short video app subsidiary Tik Tok.

11:00 - Next up, OPPO overseas business development manager Sheng Xue will be giving an overview and introduction to the mobile telecommunication’s game centre.

11:20 - Mixi director of corporate planning and strategy for digital entertainment Langer Lee shall then be using his knowledge of the Japanese market to bring unique insight about the region.

11:40 - Following this, Tencent business development and strategy head Miley Chen will be giving her thoughts on the Chinese mobile market in 2019 and what the future of the industry could look like.

12:00 - Kunlun Korea general manager Sean Lim then will talk about mobile game market trends in Korea alongside how to successfully publish campaigns in marketing partnerships localisation and others.

12:20 - Ending on a high, we have a panel analysing the challenges and opportunities that are currently present in the Hong Kong market. Steel Media CEO Chris James will be joined by HK game developer alliance William Lau for an interesting and detailed deep dive.

These sessions are from just one of the nine tracks taking place at the show the year.

You can check out our full schedule to see the other impressive speakers attending, though be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? There’s still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connect Hong Kong right here.