Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects heads to Hong Kong for the first time next week on July 17th and 18th, and it’s bringing a whole host of content and fringe events with it.

Held at the Cyberport venue in association with Animoca Brands, and part of the Digital Leadership Entertainment Forum, you can expect to find 120 speakers delivering content on 15 conference tracks across both events, a bustling expo space, Big Indie Pitch event for mobile, Investor Connector, matchmaking sessions, an unlimited free meeting system and, last but certainly not least, the notorious Global Connects Party.

Phew! That’s a lot going on, and with the conferences rapidly approaching, we thought we’d pull together a guide to everything you need to know about Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

Key info

Event website: https://www.pgconnects.com/hong-kong/

Dates: July 17th and 18th

Venue: The Cyberport Arcade, Cyberport Road, Hong Kong

Tel: +852 3166 3111

Travel: The Cyberport Arcade venue is well served by a number of public transport routes. The nearest Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations are Kennedy Town or Wong Chuk Hang, from where the 58 or 69A Minibus respectively will take you on to the venue. Minibuses also run from Causeway Bay, Bel Air Residence and Quarry Bay, while the 30X Bus runs from Central (Exchange Square). Taxis are also an option of course - and Uber operates in Hong Kong too.

Badge pickup: At the registration point in the venue:

Tuesday July 16: From 4pm to 6pm

From 4pm to 6pm Day 1: From 8am to 6pm

From 8am to 6pm Day 2: From 9am to 5pm

VIP lunch: From 1pm both days in the VIP area at the venue

Content:

Speakers: More than 120 speakers across both shows! Find out more in our Speaker Spotlights.

More than 120 speakers across both shows! Find out more in our Speaker Spotlights. Conference schedule: Check out the full 15-track conference schedule to find your essential seminars.

Check out the full 15-track conference schedule to find your essential seminars. Meeting scheduler: Pitch & Match is available to every single delegate FREE, speaker, exhibitor and anyone taking part in pitches or fringe events - that’s more than 500 networking opportunities.

Pitch & Match is available to every single delegate FREE, speaker, exhibitor and anyone taking part in pitches or fringe events - that’s more than 500 networking opportunities. Attending companies: See some of the 500 companies who’ll be at the show - from Aarki and Animoca Brands to ZeptoLab and many more.

See some of the 500 companies who’ll be at the show - from Aarki and Animoca Brands to ZeptoLab and many more. The Big Indie Zone: Showcasing a range of indie talent throughout both days of the show, located in the expo area.

Fringe event timings

Register now

There’s still time to register for Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong online, before and during both days of the show. Be a part of something special next week.

See you there!