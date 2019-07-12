Editor's Picks: 5 top sessions at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th

Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong is already nearly upon us. Just next week our first conference in the country will kick off on July 17th and 18th.

The event is being hosted at the new location at Cyberport in association with Animoca Brands, and is part of the Digital Leadership Entertainment Forum.

We’ve got a jam-packed schedule ready for up to 700 visitors expected at the show. The event will feature 15 tracks hosting numerous sessions from 120 speakers.

While the below only represents a fraction of the sessions on offer, I’ve picked out five talks that are set to provide key insights into the games space.

There are always many interesting topics and talks and shows, but it’s the ones that offer meaningful insights that attendees can then learn from and implement in their own work that are the best sessions. The five below or just some of the sessions that I think will deliver on that.

TikTok and ByteDance games

Who: Tom van Dam, ByteDance, senior director overseas business

Where: July 17th, 10:40am to 11am



TikTok has fast become a hugely popular video-sharing app around the world, particularly in the Asia markets. In this talk, ByteDance’s Tom van Dam will discuss the platform’s global rise and the company’s broader plans for games.

How Monster Strike Became the Biggest Mobile Game in the World

Who: Langer Lee, Mixi, director corporate planning & strategy, digital entertainment

Where: July 17th, 11:20am to 11:40am



This session title is not an exaggeration. As of October last year, Sensor Tower claims that Mixi’s blockbuster mobile game Monster Strike had generated $7.2 billion in lifetime sales. Langer Lee is heading to PGC Hong Kong to discuss exactly how it became such a hugely popular title in Japan and why to this day it’s consistently one of the world’s top grossers.

The Chinese Mobile Market in 2019

Who: Miley Chen, Tencent, business development & strategy

Where: July 17th, 11:40am to 12pm



China’s games market has become one of the world’s most lucrative games markets, with all the key global publishers now eyeing up potential fortunes in the country, from Activision Blizzard to Bethesda and many more. In this talk, Tencent’s Miley Chen will guide attendees through the current state of the mobile games market in China, providing key insights into the opportunities available in such an important region.

What You Need to Know About Hypercasual Games in Asia

Who: Allison Bilas, JoyPac, COO

Where: July 17th, 2pm to 2:20pm



A trend that started in the West and is now making its way East, hyper-casual games are on the rise in Asia. A market typically dominated by RPGs and strategy games, the maturing advertising business and an increasingly global market have seen hyper-casual dominating charts around the world. In this talk, JoyPac’s Allison Bilas will discuss why Chinese players are embracing hyper-casual games and will offer key insights from the team’s experience launching 15-plus titles in the market this year.

A Glimpse into the Indie Game Market in China

Who: Brandy Wu, X.D. Network, vice president of business development & premium game publishing

Where: July 17th, 12pm to 12:20pm



I’ve already picked Tencent Miley Chen’s China market overview in this list, and I’m also particularly looking forward to X.D. Network’s Brandy Wu's specific focus on the state of indie games in the country. China’s games industry has become famous for big, highly lucrative hits on a scale rarely seen in the West, so it’ll be fascinating to get Wu’s insights into how indie developers can carve out a space at the other end of the market.

