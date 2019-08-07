Animoca Brands posts highest revenue quarter in company’s history

Hong Kong-based mobile publisher Animoca Brands has recorded its highest quarter for revenue in the company’s history.

This was revealed via the firm’s financial report for the three-month period starting ending June 30th, 2019.

Animoca made approximately AU$8.7 million ($5.8m) in revenue from the quarter, which when combined with Q1 totalled AU$13m ($8.74m) for 2019 so far. Not only was Q2 the strongest quarter ever for the firm but the first half of 2019 was also its most successful to date.

Customer receipts grew 117 per cent quarter-on-quarter from AU$4.2m ($2.82m) to a record AU$9.1m ($6.12m), while the company netted a positive operating cash flow of AU$2.9m ($1.95m).

The company ended the quarter with AU$10.2m ($6.86m) in cash and AU$3.2m ($2.15m) in digital assets, which represents a net increase of 93 per cent and 206 per cent respectively.

Investment strategy

The increased sales for Animoca stems from a number of partnerships, investments and deals the firm has secured this past year, such as securing an $8.9m contract to resell digital marketer iClick’s ad inventory in China.

The firm has conducted a flurry of acquisitions and investments in recent times, including investing $2m in global art networking platform Talenthouse, raising $2.5m for its blockchain games platform The Sandbox and acquiring German developer Stryking.

Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung will be a speaker at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on October 1st and 2nd 2019.