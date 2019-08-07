News

Animoca Brands posts highest revenue quarter in company’s history

Animoca Brands posts highest revenue quarter in company’s history
By , Staff Writer

Hong Kong-based mobile publisher Animoca Brands has recorded its highest quarter for revenue in the company’s history.

This was revealed via the firm’s financial report for the three-month period starting ending June 30th, 2019.

Animoca made approximately AU$8.7 million ($5.8m) in revenue from the quarter, which when combined with Q1 totalled AU$13m ($8.74m) for 2019 so far. Not only was Q2 the strongest quarter ever for the firm but the first half of 2019 was also its most successful to date.

Customer receipts grew 117 per cent quarter-on-quarter from AU$4.2m ($2.82m) to a record AU$9.1m ($6.12m), while the company netted a positive operating cash flow of AU$2.9m ($1.95m).

The company ended the quarter with AU$10.2m ($6.86m) in cash and AU$3.2m ($2.15m) in digital assets, which represents a net increase of 93 per cent and 206 per cent respectively.

Investment strategy

The increased sales for Animoca stems from a number of partnerships, investments and deals the firm has secured this past year, such as securing an $8.9m contract to resell digital marketer iClick’s ad inventory in China.

The firm has conducted a flurry of acquisitions and investments in recent times, including investing $2m in global art networking platform Talenthouse, raising $2.5m for its blockchain games platform The Sandbox and acquiring German developer Stryking.

Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung will be a speaker at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on October 1st and 2nd 2019.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Feb 5th, 2019

Animoca Brands ends a record year with Q4 revenue of $4.6 million

News Oct 31st, 2018

Animoca Brands Q3 revenue rises 283 per cent year-over-year following Crazy success

News Aug 6th, 2019

Take-Two wants to increase its presence in mobile as Social Point makes “meaningful” impact on sales

News Aug 1st, 2019

Zynga’s strong portfolio gives firm best-ever revenue and bookings for Q2

News Jul 31st, 2019

7% of Games Workshop royalty income comes from mobile

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies