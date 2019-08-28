Tencent Games sets up MENA HQ in Dubai

Tencent Games has set up a new HQ for its operations in the Middle East and North Africa in Dubai.

As reported by Arabian Business, the office is located in the Dubai Internet City technology park. The Chinese publisher is looking to invest in the regional MENA market, which it sees as a growing sector.

Tencent already invests heavily in games companies across the globe, including the likes of Fortnite developer Epic Games, Clash of Clans studio Supercell and many more.

Hotbed of talent

“The UAE’s high mobile and internet penetration is an extremely encouraging indicator for tech firms across the world, and is especially relevant to the global games industry,” said Tencent Games global publishing department GM Vincent Wang.

"Through our partnership with DIC and by setting up our regional operations in Dubai – which is already home to some of the world’s most cutting-edge companies and highly skilled talents – we look forward to creating a platform that invests in and improves the regional games market, while encouraging local games enthusiasts and developers to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation.”

