PUBG Mobile joins the Esports Nations Cup 2026 as its 16th competitive title

The Esports World Cup Foundation has confirmed PUBG Mobile as the 16th title set to feature at the inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026.

The competition is set to take place in Riyadh later this year, from November 2nd to 29th. The PUBG Mobile competition will run from November 3rd to 8th, culminating in a 16-team Grand Final.

A total of 32 national teams will compete, beginning with a round robin group stage featuring four groups of eight. The top four teams from each group will advance to the finals, where they will contest up to 18 matches under the Smash rule point system.

National ranking path

Half of the slots will be filled through direct invitations. Twelve teams will qualify via the PUBG Mobile National Team Ranking, based on performances at the 2025 World Cup and Global Championship, as well as the 2026 Global Open.

Moreover, four additional teams will receive special invites, while the remaining 16 teams will qualify through regional tournaments and two Wildcard spots, with qualifiers scheduled for July 10th to 12th, 2026.

PUBG Mobile previously featured at the 2025 Esports World Cup, where Myanmar’s Yangon Galacticos claimed a victory after defending champions Alpha7 Esports were eliminated early. A $75 million price pool has been revealed for this year's Esports World Cup.