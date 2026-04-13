Esports Nations Cup 2026 takes shape with 100,000 players set for global qualifiers

More than 100,000 players are expected to enter global qualifiers for the Esports Nations Cup 2026.

The event will debut in Riyadh from November 2nd to 29th with a 16-title lineup spanning major competitive genres.

Equal prize payouts across all titles aim to standardise rewards regardless of game or role.

The Esports Foundation has confirmed that more than 100,000 players will compete in global qualifiers for the inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026.

Scheduled to take place in Riyadh from November 2nd to 29th, the Esports Foundation confirmed that the tournament will feature 16 titles spanning multiple genres, including Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Valorant.

It will also include sports, fighting and strategy games such as EA Sports FC, Street Fighter 6 and Chess. Organisers said the lineup was designed to reflect the geographic and community diversity of the global esports landscape.

The Esports Nations Cup is backed by a $45 million funding commitment, including a $20m prize pool distributed directly to players and coaches across 16 titles.

First place awards $50,000 per player, followed by $30,000 for second and $15,000 for third, with equal payouts applied across all competitions.

Global qualifiers and national pathways

Hundreds of qualification events will be staged across regional markets during the year, creating structured pathways for players to represent their countries on the international stage.

The model introduces a national team format to esports competition, aligning talent development and grassroots participation with a recurring global event cycle.

The confirmation of the Esports Nations Cup lineup follows closely on the foundation’s continued investment in its competitive ecosystem, including the recent selection of 40 esports organisations to share $20m through the 2026 Club Partner Program.

Now in its third year, the initiative offers funding of up to $1m per club alongside strategic support and international exposure, with the foundation noting that more than $100m has been distributed to organisations through the program and related championship initiatives to date.