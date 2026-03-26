The Esports Foundation appoints National Team Partners ahead of the Esports Nations Cup 2026 debut

The Esports Foundation said it received more than 630 applications from 150 countries.

Countries without a designated partner will be supported through regional structures to ensure worldwide participation.

Nodwin Gaming has been named India’s official National Team Partner, tasked with coordinating grassroots and competitive pathways.

The Esports Foundation has awarded National Team Partner status to organisations across more than 100 countries and territories ahead of the inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026.

The event is set to take place in Riyadh from November 2nd to 29th 2026. The move introduces a structured global system for national esports teams, adding a new layer to the competitive ecosystem.

Esports Foundation said the initiative is designed to work with local stakeholders to strengthen national esports development rather than replace existing structures.

National Team Partners will lead player selection, mobilise communities and establish pathways that enable long-term participation in international competition.

Moreover, countries without an appointed partner will be supported through regional development frameworks to ensure global representation. The foundation claimed it received more than 630 applications from 150 countries and territories.

National team structure

Partners range from established national bodies such as the Korea Esports Association and the Saudi Esports Federation to community-led and hybrid public-private alliances across emerging markets.

The foundation also confirmed the appointment of Nodwin Gaming as India’s official National Team Partner.

The company will oversee team formation, grassroots engagement, coaching support and coordination with publishers and clubs to prepare Indian players for international competition.

“The Esports Nations Cup introduces something esports has never had before: a global system for national teams at an unprecedented scale,” said Esports Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert. “The response we received from across the world shows that communities are ready for this next step.

He added: “With more than 100 nations now part of the system, the Esports Nations Cup moves from concept to reality - establishing national esports as a lasting part of the global competitive landscape.”