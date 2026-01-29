Esports World Cup Foundation commits $45m to Esports Nations Cup 2026

An additional $5m will be allocated as incentives for clubs that release players to compete.

EWCF will invest $20m through the ENC Development Fund to support national teams and long-term pathways.

First-place finishers at ENC will earn $50,000 per player, with payouts scaled for team-based titles.

The Esports World Cup Foundation has revealed that the Esports Nations Cup 2026 is backed by a three-part funding commitment totalling $45 million.

The event will feature $20m in prize money for players and coaches across 16 titles, alongside $5m in incentives for clubs that release players to compete.

Moreover, the EWCF will allocate $20m from the ENC Development Fund to support national teams through logistics, operations, marketing, and long-term pathway development.

First place at ENC awards $50,000 per player, with $30,000 for second and $15,000 for third, scaled by roster size for team titles. The event will debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2nd to 29th, 2026.

Continuous growth

The ENC introduces a national-team format to global esports, allowing players to represent their countries alongside the existing club-based Esports World Cup.

Following its inaugural debut in Riyadh, the event will be held every two years to provide a structure that supports long-term planning for players, partners, and national programs.

“National teams bring a powerful new layer to esports, one that is accessible, intuitive, and rooted in identity and pride,” said Esports World Cup Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert. “Clubs are the cultural backbone of esports.

“Nation-based competition expands the stage, creates new rivalries, and gives more fans a reason to care from day one. Our prize model is designed to keep competition fair and sustainable, rewarding performance while supporting the long-term development of players, Clubs, and national programs.”

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Trackmania, and Dota 2 have been confirmed for ENC 2026, with more titles to be announced soon.