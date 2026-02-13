Esports Nations Cup 2026 reveals first eight titles

Honor of Kings will feature 24 national teams qualifying through rankings and regional pathways.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will host 32 nations in a group stage and playoff format.

Eight additional titles are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Esports World Cup Foundation has unveiled the first eight titles set to feature at the inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026.

The event introduces structured national team representation to the global esports calendar, allowing players to compete under their country’s flag across a 16-game programme.

Mobile titles take centre stage in the first wave of announcements as Honor of Kings is set to feature 24 national teams selected through the ENC National Team Ranking and regional qualifiers.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will feature 32 national teams competing in a round-robin group stage, followed by playoffs during the event’s closing week.

Road to Riyadh

EA Sports FC is among the confirmed titles and will host 128 players through open in-game qualification, regional qualifiers, and world ranking invites. Chess and Dota 2 will run from November 2nd to 8th, with 128 chess players and 32 Dota 2 national teams, respectively.

Counter-Strike 2 is set to stage what organisers describe as the largest open qualification programme in the title’s history, featuring more than 15,000 players across 3,000 teams.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Trackmania complete the first slate, each featuring 32 national representatives. The Esports Nations Cup will debut in Riyadh from November 2nd to 29th 2026. Eight additional titles will be revealed in the coming weeks.