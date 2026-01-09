Esports World Cup Foundation unveils national team framework for Esports Nations Cup 2026

Applications are now open for official National Team Partners ahead of the event’s debut in Riyadh.

The Esports Nations Cup will run every two years as a nation-based global esports competition.

National Team Partners will be responsible for forming and managing their countries’ esports teams.

The Esports World Cup Foundation has revealed the national team representation framework for the Esports Nations Cup 2026.

The move opens applications for official National Team Partners ahead of the competition’s debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this November and every two years afterwards.

National Team Partners will act as the official national representatives for Esports Nations Cup 2026, responsible for forming and managing their countries’ esports teams.

The EWCF will also launch an Esports Nations Cup Development Fund, committing at least $20 million annually from 2026 to support national team programmes.

Elevating esports

Each National Team Partner will appoint a National Team Manager to act as the public lead and main liaison with the EWCF, with further details on responsibilities and implementation to be shared during onboarding.

Applications for National Team Partners are open to a wide range of esports stakeholders and will close on January 31st, 2026, ahead of the first approvals after this year.

“The purpose of the Esports World Cup Foundation is to elevate esports and make it sustainable,” said EWCF CEO Ralf Reichert. “The Esports Nations Cup is a natural next step in that journey.

“By opening this application process, we are inviting trusted National Team Partners to help define the framework for how countries and territories are represented in esports with clear roles, aligned governance, and a system that works for players, game partners, and fans alike.”