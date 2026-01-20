Esports World Cup 2026 to feature a $75m total prize pool

More than 2,000 players and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries will compete at EWC 2026.

The EWC Club Championship prize pool rises to $30m in 2026, up $3m year on year.

Individual game championships will collectively award more than $39m in prize money.

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has confirmed a $75 million prize pool for the Esports World Cup 2026.

The seven-week event is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 6th to August 23rd, featuring 25 tournaments across 24 games with more than 2,000 players and 200 clubs from over 100 countries.

In 2026, the EWC Club Championship will award $30m to the top 24 Clubs, marking a $3m year-on-year increase. The winning Club will take home $7m, with higher payouts spread across the remaining top finishers.

Moreover, individual game championships at the EWC 2026 will feature their own prize pools, with combined allocations exceeding $39m.

Road to Riyadh

The remaining prize money will be distributed through Club and Player Awards, including MVP awards for each tournament, the Jafonso Award for winners advancing from Last Chance Qualifiers.

There will also be prizes tied to qualifying events hosted by partner publishers and organisers ahead of the main event in Riyadh.

Twenty-four competitive titles will be featured at EWC 2026, including several mobile titles such as Free Fire, Honor of Kings, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and PUBG Mobile. Tickets for EWC 2026 will be available from January 22nd 2026 via the official website.

“The life-changing prize pool exists to support the people at the heart of esports: the players and the Clubs that invest in them year after year,” EWCF CEO Ralf Reichert. “EWC is different because of the Club Championship. One title crowns a champion. EWC crowns the ultimate cross-game Club Champion.”