Esports World Cup Foundation launches global Road to EWC qualification program

The Esports World Cup Foundation has launched a global qualification program that links more than 230 tournaments into a unified pathway to the Esports World Cup 2026.

Designed as a season-long structure, the Road to EWC program connects publisher-led leagues, international events, and grassroots qualifiers across all major esports regions.

The initiative aims to create a clearer competitive calendar for players, Clubs, publishers and fans, while supporting long-term investment and competitive integrity across the ecosystem.

Open online qualifiers will also run across games such as DOTA 2, Teamfight Tactics and Chess, offering accessible entry points for emerging players.

Building together

According to EWCF, the program integrates established circuits such as Apex Legends Global Series, EA Sports FC Pro, PUBG Global Series, Mobile Legends professional leagues and the official esports ecosystems for titles including Valorant, Fortnite and others

“Road to EWC brings together the journeys that shape competitive esports,” said Esports World Cup Foundation chief product officer Faisal Bin Homran. “By creating a defined qualification season, it gives the whole industry the confidence to plan.

“Players can focus on performance, Clubs can commit resources earlier, publishers can align their ecosystems, and fans know when and where the biggest moments will happen. If we keep building together, we will grow the sport in a way that is sustainable, inclusive and truly global.”

The event is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 6th to August 23rd, 2026. Ticket sales are now live through the official website.

