Esports Foundation and JioBLAST launch India Rising pathway to Esports World Cup

The initiative creates a qualification pathway to Esports World Cup 2026.

The India Rising finals and festival will take place in Mumbai.

Organisers plan to expand the initiative into more esports titles over time.

Esports Foundation and JioBLAST have penned a strategic partnership to launch India Rising: Road to EWC, a new competition and festival initiative connected to the Esports World Cup 2026.

The programme will begin with nationwide Chess qualifiers in India, delivered in collaboration with Chess.com and supported by Jio’s digital platforms.

The winner of the competition will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2026 Chess main event in Riyadh, scheduled for August 11th to 15th.

Organisers said more than 10,000 grassroots players are expected to register, while all titled Indian chess players will receive invitations to the closed qualifiers.

The finals will take place at an offline festival in Mumbai featuring creator activities, cosplay, gaming zones, live entertainment, and exhibition matches in Valorant and Moba Legends: 5v5!.

New opportunities

The initiative is designed as a long-term property that could expand into additional esports titles in future years. JioBLAST said the goal is to create a structured pathway connecting Indian players and communities to international esports competition.

“India has the second biggest gaming base and one of the most passionate gaming communities in the world, but what has been missing is a clear and credible pathway from India into the biggest global stages," said JioBlast CEO Charlie Cowdrey.

“Partnering with the Esports World Cup to build India Rising: Road to EWC will change that. Starting with Chess.com in 2026, this is about opening the door for Indian talent, building stronger connections between players, fans and publishers, and creating an ecosystem that can grow with the market over time.

Esports Foundation chief commercial officer Mohammed Al Nimer commented: “The Esports World Cup’s purpose is to unite the global gaming community, and that means investing in regions shaping the future of the industry.

“India is central to that vision. With hundreds of millions of players, it is home to leading chess talent, elite championship Clubs to digital platforms redefining how fans engage with esports.

“Through partnership with JioBlast, we are creating new opportunities for Indian players to compete at the highest level, while bringing the EWC closer to its fans in the country.”