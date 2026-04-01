Esports Foundation selects 40 clubs for $20m partner program ahead of 2026 Esports World Cup

The program spans teams from Europe, China, North America, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and the Middle East.

Selection was based on competitive performance, fan engagement metrics and long-term strategic and marketing plans.

Participation in the program does not guarantee qualification for the 2026 Esports World Cup, with teams still required to qualify through official competition pathways.

The Esports Foundation has selected 40 esports organisations to receive $20 million as part of its 2026 Club Partner Program.

Now in its third year, the program provides participating clubs with funding of up to $1m each alongside strategic support and international exposure opportunities.

The foundation said the initiative is intended to strengthen the commercial sustainability of esports organisations while deepening connections between teams and global audiences.

The selected clubs collectively reach more than 300 million fans worldwide, reflecting the growing influence of team-led communities in shaping how audiences interact with competitive gaming.

This year's cohort spans multiple regions, including Europe, China, North America, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and the Middle East.

Global expansion focus

The foundation said the Club Partner Program and related championship initiatives have distributed more than $100m to esports organisations since it launched.

Moreover, participating clubs will activate their audiences through content campaigns, live events and community programs throughout the season, while final qualification for the 2026 tournament will still depend on performance in official competitive pathways.

“The Esports Foundation Club Partner Program reaches fans globally and changes the way they experience esports,” said Esports Foundation director for clubs, national teams and players relations Hans Jagnow.

“Over the past editions, it has created a platform for Clubs to strengthen their brands and engage with audiences, and we’re seeing the results of that in the impact it delivers.

“With new clubs joining alongside established names in 2026, the program continues to expand in high-growth markets such as Latin America, India, Turkey and Southeast Asia, enhancing the global character of the ecosystem.”