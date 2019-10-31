Switch sells over 41 million as Nintendo's profits jump 53%

Nintendo has revealed that hardware sales for the Nintendo Switch have now reached 41.7 units in less than three years of launch.

The figures were made public through the company’s financial results for the six months ending on September 30th, 2019.

3.8 million units were sold over the previous quarter with 1.95 million of that number originated from the Nintendo Switch Lite.

This is even more impressive when you consider the system only launched on September 20th.

Operating profit for the period grew to ¥94 billion ($870 million), showing an increase of 53 per cent.

Ordinary profit rose by 32 per cent to ¥92 billion ($849 million) and net sales for the six months increased year-on-year by 14 per cent for a total of ¥444 billion ($4 billion).

Switch software sales

Nintendo Switch software sales were unveiled at just over 246 million software sales.

Previously, software numbers were confirmed at 210.13 units meaning over 35 million games were sold during the last period.

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games worldwide as of September 30th, 2019:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 19.1 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 15.7 million Super Mario Odyssey - 15.38 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 14.54 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee Splatoon 2 - 9.28 million Super Mario Party - 7.59 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 4.59 million Super Mario Maker 2 - 3.93 million The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - 3.13 million

Standouts from the top 10 go to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which is close to passing the 20 million mark and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening which sold 3.13 million copies in only 11 days.

Though it failed to crack the top 10, Fire Emblem: Three Houses sold 2.29 million copies since its launch in July. The number of Nintendo Switch titles to officially pass one million sales during the financial year has now risen to 11 - including third-party titles.

Mobile revenue

Revenue made through the company’s mobile releases over the six month period were reported at ¥20 billion ($184 million), representing an increase of 6 per cent year-on-year.

Nintendo confirmed it would continue to “focus on efforts” towards its two most recent games on the platform - Mario Kart Tour and Dr. Mario World - alongside existing applications.

Mario Kart Tour achieved the second-largest launch month ever on mobile with an estimated 124 million installs, while also generating approximately $37 million.