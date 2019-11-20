Soaring to over $4 billion, southeast Asia is the fastest-growing games market

Southeast Asia’s games market is on target to generate more than $4.3 billion in revenue, according to a Newzoo.

The market intelligence firm posted its Global Games Market Report, showing that the SEA sector has shown a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year.

Specifically, mobile brought in $2.6 billion of that figure, representing a yearly increase of 17 per cent.

These signs of growth confirm that the region possesses the fastest-growing mobile games market in the world.

Mobile revenue accounted for 69 per cent of the region’s overall game revenue before PC placed second at 22 per cent and console in third at 8 per cent.

Mobile vs Console vs PC

All three game revenues have shown growth in the past year but mobile has shown the most, going from 67 per cent of the total spend in 2018 to 69 per cent in 2019.

The six markets that make up the majority of Southeast Asia’s gaming market include Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.