Relax and unwind as Lo-Fi Room walks away as The Big Indie Pitch at G-Star champion

In 2019 we’ve been across the globe highlighting all of the amazing undiscovered indie talent the world has to offer.

However, there’s always room for one more pitch, and what better way to end 2019 than with our season sponsors G-Star, as we took to the floor of one of Asia’s biggest stars to host our annual South Korea pitch.

For those not in the know though, The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format.

Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and, more importantly, the coveted Big Indie Pitch bat.

Our Big Indie Pitch at G-Star 2019 Top 3

Taking place within the show’s impressive indie showcase area, our 2019 South Korea pitch saw a mix of brand new and returning developers showcase their games to some of the region’s biggest experts. All with the hope of walking away with the prestigious baseball bat, and the title of final Big Indie Pitch champion of 2019.

From a relaxing meditative experience, to painting puzzles, and even placing you in the role of a God, this Big Indie Pitch had some of the best quality we’ve ever seen, and as such all of the developers were worthy of walking away with a prize. Sadly though we only had three to give away, and you can read all about our top three right here below.

First place - Lo-Fi Room by Bearmask Studios

Lo-Fi Room is a relaxing and somewhat meditative experience that allows players to built a beat by finding instruments dotted around, before playing these instruments in order to create a soothing rhythm.

Created solely by a lone developer, and returning after pitching last year too, Lo-Fi Room is part hidden object, part rhythm game. It’s also certainly one to keep yours eyes and ears peeled for, especially if you like something a little bit different to the usual high octane combative experiences that can be found in abundance in the market.

Second place - Paint It by Brazle

If you keep an eye on the pitch you’ll notice that this isn’t the first time that Brazle (Sung Jin Kim) has taken away a prize, with his previous puzzle game Makeone taking home 3rd place at our flagship Pocket Gamer Connects London pitch back in January.

Well now he’s back, and this time taking home the runner up prize for Paint It. Paint It once again takes the puzzle genre and introduces a new and innovative gameplay mechanic to the experience. In Paint It players must paint the arena in order to make it to the specific goal that matches up with the colour of the paint. It sounds easy, but of course as the experience moves on players can expect a wealth of challenging puzzles and new gameplay experiences.

Third place - MINImax Tinyverse by Neuron Games

Much like our winner and runner-up, our third place prize winner is also one of our returning developers who took on board the advice from the last pitch, in order to come back bigger and better. That developer is Nimble Neuron (formerly O'olBlue), with their tower defence strategy title MINImax Tinyverse.

In MINIMax Tinyverse players must become a God in order to control a team of warriors alongside a range of unique champions, as they wage battle on their enemies. Warriors and battle techniques aren't all that's at the players disposal though, as the game also includes a range of miracles, alongside environmental challenges too. All of which combine to make very deep strategic gameplay.

