Nintendo's mobile business grows by 11.5% year-over-year, Switch tops 55 million

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo's mobile business grew to ¥51.2 billion ($481.2 million) year-over-year, representing an increase of 11.5 per cent.

The figures were made public through the company's financial results for the 12 months ended on March 31st, 2020.

The increase was put down to new releases in the fiscal year such as Mario Kart Tour, as well as already existing titles. Interestingly, Dr. Mario World was left out altogether following analysis that pointed to the match-three puzzler's first month of revenue being the lowest for Nintendo on mobile to date.

Going forward, Nintendo looks to "focus on encouraging more consumers to continue to enjoy playing applications released during this fiscal year" on top of supporting existing applications suggesting that no new mobile games are in the works at this time.

Revenue rise

Nintendo's revenue continued to rise earning ¥1.3 trillion ($12.2 billion), up nine per cent over the previous fiscal year. Net profit for the 12-month period closed at ¥259 billion ($2.43 billion), up 33.3 per cent year-on-year

Over the 12-month period, the number of Nintendo Switch hardware sold equalled to 21.03 million. The console/handheld hybrid has now sold 55.77 million units in total, up 6.2 per cent from the 52.48 million announced at the end of the last quarter and up 24 per cent year-on-year.

For comparison, the SNES has shifted 49.1 million and the NES has sold 61.91 million, meaning the Switch could potentially overtake the original Nintendo home console by September.

Software sales reached 168.72 million units over the fiscal year. This means software has now sold 356.24 million units, representing a 14.7 per cent increase over the last quarter months and a 42.3 per cent jump year-on-year.

Standouts were Pokemon Sword and Shield that caught 17.37 million players and Animal Crossing: New Horizons which was picked up by 13.4 million Switch owners since its launch in March.

These massive sales numbers were hinted at after New Horizons earned itself the third-highest US launch game of any Nintendo published title in its history.


